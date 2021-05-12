12 May 2021
The six videos – released to coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month – provide an insight into the highly skilled role of the RVN at a busy referral centre.
To celebrate the skills of vet nurses, referral practice Davies Veterinary Specialists has released a series of free, practical first aid videos for pet owners.
Presented by RVN Danielle Banks, the six videos – released to coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) – provide an insight into the highly skilled role of the RVN at a busy referral centre, and include practical hints and tips for pet owners.
In the first episode, Mrs Banks, and her RVN colleagues Hannah Perry and Nichole Neate, explain the role of a referral nurse.
Further episodes guide dog and cat owners through some of the practical skills needed as a pet owner, such as what to do in a first aid situation, how to handle and examine a pet safely, and how to administer medication effectively.
Tim Richardson, managing director of Davies, said: “Registered veterinary nurses are the beating heart of Davies and we would not be able to function without them. We are proud to celebrate VNAM with our new video series, which not only showcases the outstanding skills and dedication of our RVN team, but also provides pet owners with numerous important practical nuggets of information and know-how to help them cope in a first aid crisis.”
The videos are being rolled out across Davies’ social media platforms during May and can be viewed on its website.