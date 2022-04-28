28 Apr 2022
Referral centre releases footage to celebrate its RVNs and will also host Microsoft Teams CPD sessions throughout May.
Davies Veterinary Specialists has released an inspirational video capturing the work and passion of its nursing team to celebrate Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM), which kicks off on Sunday 1 May.
Lillian Twigg – head of nursing services at the small animal referral practice, based near Hitchin in Hertfordshire – said: “Our video is aimed at showing how much we love our jobs to inspire the next generation. We hope it will motivate RVNs of the future to continue with our mission to save lives, provide treatment and give hope, around the clock.
“We had fun making the video – it really captures the essence of our work and what we feel about being a part of this amazing profession.”
Mrs Twigg will be hosting an interactive Microsoft Teams session on 5 May at 7pm – joined by Nicola Barrigan, head of nursing at Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex – to talk about day-to-day life as a referral nurse. It includes a friendly and informal Q&A session to give interested individuals the chance to ask any questions they may have.
In conjunction with Southfields, Davies will also be providing a two-part programme of free, RVN-specific interventional cardiology CPD.
The programme includes:
Throughout VNAM, the VN team at Davies will be sharing favourite case studies and personal insights about what it is like to work at the practice.
Bookings for the Teams CPD events close at midnight on 11 May.