The neurological examination, with Alex Forward, RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology.

Invertebral disc disease, with Victoria Argent, neurology resident.

Seizures, with Johnny Plessas, RCVS and European specialist in veterinary neurology.

Neurological emergencies, with Mr Forward.

Opportunity

Davis managing director Tim Richardson said: “VNAM is a very important event in our calendar, presenting us with the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the essential work done by our fantastic veterinary nurses, in all aspects of veterinary practice.