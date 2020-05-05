5 May 2020
“We hope our courses will help support, motivate and inspire veterinary nurses to continue with their career development” – Tim Richardson, managing director of Davis Veterinary Specialists.
The Davies Veterinary Specialists neurology team (from left): Peter Smith, Alex Forward, Emilie Royaux, Victoria Argent, Johnny Plessas and Dave the dachshund.
Davies Veterinary Specialists is celebrating Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) with a special series of free, live online CPD running throughout May.
The webinar sessions started today (5 May) with a four-part series on neurology, which runs every Tuesday at 3pm.
A six-part series on anaesthesia will also be starting on 14 May.
Each webinar will be followed by a live Q&A session with the speakers.
Topics will include:
Davis managing director Tim Richardson said: “VNAM is a very important event in our calendar, presenting us with the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the essential work done by our fantastic veterinary nurses, in all aspects of veterinary practice.
“We hope our CPD courses will help support, motivate and inspire them to continue with their career development.”
In additional to the special VNAM CPD during May, Davies is providing a full programme of veterinary CPD throughout the year.
To find out more and book your place, visit the Davies website.