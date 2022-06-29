29 Jun 2022
The video, which Davies said aimed to bring to life how much nurses loved their jobs, has been viewed 132,000 times on social media, and continues to be liked and shared worldwide.
The BVNA has announced Davies Veterinary Specialists as the winner of its 2022 Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) video competition.
The Hitchin-based small animal referral practice worked with Perspective Studios, a video production company in Bedfordshire, to produce an inspirational video capturing the work and passion of Davies’ dedicated veterinary nursing team.
The video scooped first prize in the countrywide #VNAM2022 video competition, with the team winning a £100 Love2Shop voucher, as well as two one-day virtual tickets to BVNA Congress.
Davies head of nursing services Lillian Twigg said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this competition. It was very much a team effort making the video and we all spoke from the heart about why we love being a part of this incredible profession.
“We hope it will inspire more people to choose vet nursing as their career, to ensure we have a constant flow of expertise, care and compassion for pets of the future.”
BVNA president Alex Taylor said: “VNAM 2022 has been a huge success and I would like to congratulate everyone who took part.
“The winning video from Davies Veterinary Specialists was brilliant because it captured the commitment, skills and professionalism of the veterinary nurse in such a way that it made us all feel very proud to be part of such a wonderful profession.
“Well done to all of those involved, and thank you for taking the time to put together such a touching and inspirational video.”