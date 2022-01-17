17 Jan 2022
Some of the Davies team: Emily Prejac, Kim Buckley, Kerry Sample and Hannah Perry.
Davies Veterinary Specialists (Davies) is inviting vet nurses who are looking for a career move to its open day for vet nurses on 29 January at the referral practice’s premises near Hitchin in Hertfordshire.
With more than 30 nurses already signed up to the event, Davies said it’s shaping up to be a good networking and social opportunity, as well as a day learning more about what it’s like to nurse at one of the UK’s largest small animal veterinary referral centres.
Lillian Twigg, Davies head of nursing services, said: “You’ll have a very informal opportunity to meet and chat with our team of nurses and clinicians, take a tour of our hospital and find out more about the different nursing roles available at Davies.
“We will be rounding off the day with a good lunch and a chance for some more relaxed conversation with the team.”
Davies’ dispensary nurse Gillian Washington added: “When I first joined back in 2006, I was on the general nursing rota, which meant I have worked in all areas of the practice. I progressed to working solely in dispensary three years later. I am so happy doing a job I love. Working at Davies you are surrounded by an amazing team who are all so supportive.”
To book a place at the open day and view the day’s itinerary, visit the Davies website.