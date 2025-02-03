3 Feb
Due to be held at the Royal Institute of British Architects in central London, BVDA Congress will be held over two days from 4 to 5 April.
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) has announced details for its 2025 congress.
Due to be held at the Royal Institute of British Architects in central London, BVDA Congress will be held over two days from 4 to 5 April.
Following the success of last year’s event, organisers of the 2025 congress have promised a dynamic two-day conference that brings together vets and nurses from across the industry to explore the latest advancements in veterinary dentistry.
This year, the congress will feature two dedicated lecture streams tailored to different audiences:
The Incisor Stream: focused on veterinary nurses and primary care veterinary surgeons, will provide practical insights into everyday dental care.
The Carnassial Stream: is aimed at more experienced veterinary dentists and specialists. This advanced programme will explore cutting-edge techniques and research in veterinary dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery.
With expert speakers from across Europe, delegates can expect to gain valuable knowledge on the latest developments in veterinary dentistry, including the most recent innovations in surgery, diagnostics and treatment.
Alix Freeman, president of the BVDA, said: “We’re delighted to host the 2025 congress in such a prestigious venue. With an expanded programme and new networking opportunities, we’re excited to bring the veterinary dental community together for an inspiring and enriching experience.”
Prior to congress, Pet Dental Health Month will take place during February.
The annual event is organised to promote the importance of dental health in companion animals and to encourage veterinary professionals to engage with clients on the subject.