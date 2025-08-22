22 Aug 2025
Image: cynoclub / Adobe Stock
A vet has suggested not all dog breeds may soon be considered the same species, after a study revealed significant differences in nail clipping needs between them.
Fresh analysis from the RVC’s VetCompass programme found dog breeds with more extreme conformations – such as flat faces, long faces or short legs – required more frequent nail clipping.
The researchers also called for greater education on nail care for vets and vet nurses, including further training at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and CPD, and for further research into the biological and behavioural factors contributing to nail clipping requirements.
The study, published in the BSAVA’s Journal of Small Animal Practice, encompassed 2,240 nail clipping cases of dogs under primary veterinary practice care in 2019.
The Chihuahua was the breed with the highest percentage of dogs getting their nails clipped each year (13.29%), followed by the beagle (12.58%), greyhound (11.98%), and pug (9.36%).
Six of the eight breeds with the highest odds of nail clipping were from the hound or toy group, with the Chihuahua (2.21 times more likely), beagle (2.09 times), and greyhound (2.02 times) topping the charts again.
Flat-faced breeds overall were 1.67 times more likely to have their nails clipped than those with a medium skull length, while long-faced breeds were 1.32 times more likely.
Chondrodystrophic breeds were 1.44 times more likely to have their nails clipped than dog breeds with longer and straighter legs.
Paper co-author Dan O’Neill, RVC associate professor of companion animal epidemiology, said: “This new VetCompass study shows that some dog breeds have more than twice the need to have their nails clipped compared to other breeds.
“This highlights just how distinct humanity has made each dog breed and suggests we are getting close to the time when we should no longer consider all dog breeds as even being the same species.”
Overall, the study found that more than 1 in 20 dogs (5.640%) had their nails clipped as part of their primary vet care at least once per year, with the clipping being the primary reason for the visit in more than half (59.4%) of those.
Overgrown and/or ingrown nails accounted for 12.66% of the visits, while broken claws or dewclaws made up 8.84%.
The researchers argued more comprehensive education, proactive monitoring of nails by vets, established nail care protocols within practice, and breed-specific owner education could improve canine welfare by reducing preventable pain, injuries and infections.
Lead author Lavin Ahmed said he had underestimated the significance of nail clipping, but added: “Reading the clinical records made it clear that nail care is more than just a trivial grooming procedure, but is a genuine welfare issue that deserves much more attention in both veterinary training and owner education.”
The Kennel Club veterinary and research advisor Alison Skipper said: “It’s easy to overlook nail clipping as a minor intervention, but this study reminds us of the importance of providing good routine health care that improves canine lives.
“It’s also interesting to see that some breeds are more likely to need nail care. This confirms anecdotal evidence that some foot shapes or lifestyles may influence nail wear, and reminds owners to make sure they keep an eye on nail growth as they care for their pets.”