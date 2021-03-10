10 Mar 2021
The event is open to vet nurses from all fields and follows the British Association of Critical Care Nurses’ successful 2020 collaboration.
The British Association of Critical Care Nurses (BACCN) has announced a collaboration with emergency and critical care (ECC) nurses for its 36th annual conference “Breaking down the barriers”.
This collaboration follows a successful partnership for its 2020 virtual conference, in which it collaborated with ECC VNs for the first time and who shared the work they do within their speciality, and the significant crossover between animal and human critical nursing and practices.
For this year’s event – its second virtual conference, set to take place from 13 to 14 September 2021 – the non-profit organisation, dedicated to the promotion of nursing in critical care, has invited RVN Lucy Speak to share the work she has been doing in critical illness rehabilitation.
Critical care illness recovery and rehabilitation will form a significant part of this year’s conference.
The BACCN is inviting its ECC colleagues to submit an abstract (poster) to share and highlight the work/research being undertaken by ECC nurses across the country. Nurses can share a case study, research project or everyday critical care skill.
The competition will be judged by leading ECC vet nurses and the following criteria will be considered:
RVN Laura Edwards, who is working with the BACCN on the collaboration, said: “This year the posters are a way of getting as many RVNs involved as possible. Because of that, we have left the subject matter wide as long as it is around critical care nursing. It can be for small animal, large animal, equine or exotics.
”They [the winners] will receive a year’s membership to the BACCN, which will allow them to get discounted rates to next year’s conference and be a part of the veterinary nursing region if they so wish.”
The closing date for submissions is 16 April 2021.
The conference is open to VNs in all fields to attend. Miss Edwards said: “Whether you are an RVN in referral practice or small practice, come along and look at what is being done within the ECC nursing field in both veterinary and human medicine. This is not just for ECC nurses, as every RVN will be faced with critical patients throughout their career.
“We would also like to invite you to join a forum meeting during the conference to discuss how we develop a joint platform with the BACCN and what we can offer in this unique collaboration.”
For more information and to register, visit the BACCN website or email the organisers.
Special VN delegate rates are available by selecting non-member on the registration page and entering the code Vet2021 on the payment page.