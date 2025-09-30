30 Sept 2025
The “bitesize” modules are grounded in a one health approach to parasite control and are open to all practice staff.
An animal health firm has launched a new parasitology CPD programme for veterinary professionals.
Elanco UK has launched ParaProtect, a series of “bitesize” interactive learning modules said to take between 20 and 30 minutes to complete.
The firm said the programme will help vet teams deliver more adaptive and personalised risk-based parasite protection for their clients under a one health framework and contains practical advice that can be immediately applied in practice.
Modules can accessed online via MyElanco and are open to all practice staff, including client care teams as well as vet surgeons and nurses.
The programme will comprise a series of five modules, with the first two – “One health and parasite protection: why does it matter?” and “Parasites on the move: the evolving landscape” – currently available.
The opening module explores parasite control’s wider implications, such as the environmental impact of parasiticides and the risks parasites pose to public health.
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites chairman and director Ian Wright said: “Parasites don’t respect boundaries – they impact animal, human and environmental health alike.
“The one health approach is essential in veterinary practice, enabling us to work closely across disciplines, enhance disease surveillance, and educate all for better health outcomes in both animals and humans.”
Further modules will address how vets can refine parasite control strategies and explore topics such as emerging risks and client communication and compliance.
Expert-led webinars covering case studies and practical solutions will also be available.
Elanco’s head of veterinary technical services for the UK and Ireland, Jacqui Skelly, said: “As parasite risks evolve alongside climate and behavioural change, there’s growing demand for CPD that reflects current science and supports evidence-based decision making in practice.
“With ParaProtect, we aim to service that need with a different kind of programme. It’s short, practical, relevant and designed to be used straight away in the consulting room.
“It has principles of responsible use of parasiticides built into the core of the learning and helps teams move beyond routine treatment to deliver advice that protects pets and their families, especially as summer travel increases parasite risks.”