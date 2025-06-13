13 Jun 2025
Congress, which moved to Manchester in 2022, had attracted 8,000 delegates at its height, but had been making financial losses.
BSAVA president Julian Hoad.
The decision to scrap BSAVA Congress was taken because the event had been losing money for years, organisers have revealed.
What proved to be the final edition was held in Manchester from 20 to 22 March, with the BSAVA announcing its decision to “retire” the annual conference just a few weeks later.
The announcement brought an end to 68 years of congress and its demise has been met by widespread surprise and sadness across the veterinary sector.
However, BSAVA president Julian Hoad has revealed that, after making a loss hosting the event in recent years, the association was left with no choice.
He said: “As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision, not least because we had to set aside the emotional connection we had for the event and consider the realities facing the association.
“The association has been funding a congress deficit for a number of years. This was done with a view to work towards a more sustainable financial situation in order that the association could continue to deliver this much-loved event.
“Despite the investment, the indicators (delegate and exhibitors’ behaviour and buying decisions) were not providing the required confidence that this was a viable outcome and, therefore, it was decided that continuing to underwrite congress was preventing the association investing in other areas of innovation.”
In its heyday, BSAVA Congress was the largest small animal veterinary conference in Europe and attracted as many as 8,000 delegates to its former home at the ICC and National Indoor Arena in Birmingham.
After two COVID-disrupted years, however, the BSAVA decided to move its flagship event to the Manchester Central venue in 2022, but Dr Hoad refuted the suggestion that relocating to the north-west was a factor in its demise.
He said: “The decision to move to Manchester was to improve the delegate and exhibitor experience by bringing everything under one roof.
“Manchester as a city, and Manchester Central as a venue, were great and provided an exceptional congress experience, and we had great feedback from delegates and exhibitors alike.”
The emergence of new conferences such as London Vet Show and BVA Live has also impacted on the viability of BSAVA Congress, and Dr Hoad conceded that such events have had a “diluting effect” on the landscape.
He added: “Keep in mind, the BSAVA has a clear mission and, as a charity, an obligation to deliver to our charitable objects.
“The trustees took the view that this action was necessary to ensure the resources, including financial assets, could and should be better utilised, so that these obligations could be met.”
Dr Hoad also revealed that it was “very unlikely” congress will ever return, as the BSAVA instead plans to focus on its smaller events such as BSAVA Alba in September and Vets Cymru in July 2026, its regional CPD programme as well as new – more cost effective – initiatives.
He said: “The new initiatives we are pursuing will provide a new direction and seek to add value for our members.
“Thank you for supporting BSAVA Congress for the past 68 years. Rather than being sad about the retirement of congress, be proud that you were a part of it, and look forward to what will come in the future. One thing we are all determined about at BSAVA is to maintain the sense of community within the small animal veterinary profession.”
RCVS Fellow and founder of Vet Times publisher VBD, Douglas Hutchison, added: “For decades, this annual event has been a cornerstone of the veterinary calendar: a gathering of minds; a showcase of innovations; and a celebration of the profession’s camaraderie. Its absence will undoubtedly leave a void.”