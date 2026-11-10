10 Nov 2026
Bronwen Eastwood will be recognised at London Vet Show after working to ensure pets receive targeted, individualised parasite protection appropriate to their risk level.
Brighton Veterinary Clinic's Bronwen Eastwood.
A Brighton clinician has been named European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland’s Parasite Control Champion of the Year for 2026.
Bronwen Eastwood of Brighton Veterinary Clinic will be formally presented with the award at London Vet Show having been recognised for her development of a risk-based parasite control protocol at her practice.
Dr Eastwood’s protocol accounts for individual pets’ lifestyle and parasite exposure risk to help owners make informed decisions for their animals.
It features a six-stage process, beginning with a questionnaire completed by pet owners in collaboration with practice staff and individual parasite risk assessment to determine an appropriate monthly care plan.
The plans – three each for cats and dogs – reflect increasing levels of exposure risk.
Laboratory testing is undertaken where necessary and parasiticide products are said to be selected to consider both the needs of the pet and owner and their environmental impact.
Owners are educated on parasite prevention, including how to check for fleas and remove ticks, and care plans are periodically reviewed and reassessed when pets’ lifestyle or parasite exposure risk changes.