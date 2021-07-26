26 Jul 2021
RCVS reveals details of webinars it is planning as part of the 60th year of the founding of the accredited Animal Nursing Auxiliary training scheme.
The diamond jubilee of veterinary nursing is to be celebrated by the RCVS with a series of events, webinars and e-books covering the profession’s history.
The college will be celebrating 60 years since the founding of the RCVS-accredited Animal Nursing Auxiliary training scheme, as well as the first year with 20,000 vet nurses on the register.
Three webinars are planned, to celebrate the history of the profession and where it will be going in the future.
The webinars are titled:
As well as the webinar programme, the RCVS will be running a series of podcasts with prominent members of the profession. Each podcast episode will have a different host, reflecting on an area of veterinary nursing that they are passionate about.
The first of the aforementioned webinars and a first podcast episode are available now to watch and listen to on the diamond jubilee webpage.
Matthew Rendle (pictured below), chairman of RCVS VN council, said: “The veterinary nursing diamond jubilee celebrations are a fitting way of paying tribute to veterinary nursing – a profession that does so much for animal health and welfare.
“The celebrations will look back on all that has been achieved by the profession and give us an opportunity to engage with RVNs to come up with ideas for how we can continue to advance and develop our amazing profession.”
He added: “I am particularly happy about the fact that, earlier this month, I was informed that we have reached the milestone of 20,000 veterinary nurses on the register, which is an amazing achievement.
“When the VN register was launched in 2007 there were just over 7,000 members of our profession – the fact we have almost trebled in number since then shows just how far we have come in a short space of time as invaluable members of the veterinary team providing professional care for the nation’s animals.”