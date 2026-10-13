13 Oct 2026
Bosses say they hope for a ‘smooth’ transition before the appointment is ratified next year.
Mandisa Greene has been named as Cats Protection's next trustee board chair.
A former RCVS president has been named as the prospective new chair of a major welfare charity’s board of trustees.
The appointment of Mandisa Greene has been announced by Cats Protection officials today, 12 October, and is expected to be ratified at the charity’s AGM next summer.
She said: “It’s a wonderful moment to be joining Cats Protection as they approach their centenary and continue work on their crucial All for Cats strategy.
“Ensuring every cat is cared for in the best possible way is an important mission for this charity and very much aligns with my approach as a veterinary surgeon.”
Dr Greene, who led the RCVS in 2020-21 and latterly served as Vets Now’s executive medical director, is set to succeed current chair Kit Sturgess when his term ends.
He said: “As I come to the end of my term as a trustee, I’m delighted that Mandisa has agreed to take on the role as chair. I know that Cats Protection and the board will be in excellent hands.”
Chief executive John May said the appointment had been announced early to enable “a smooth and well managed transition while ensuring strong continuity of leadership”.
The charity has also announced the appointment of a new trustee in technology boss Steve Coppin.