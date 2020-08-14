14 Aug 2020
Performing cat castrates, prescribing some POM-V medicines, creation of advanced status and encouraging development of the “district nurse” role are among the changes proposed by the RCVS.
Matthew Rendle, who chairs VN council and also sits as a member of RCVS council.
One of the biggest shake-ups in veterinary legislation for decades has been hailed as a “massive step forward” for veterinary nurses.
Proposed rule changes by the RCVS mean veterinary nurses could be allowed to perform cat castrates, play a greater role in anaesthesia and prescribe some POM-V medicines.
New legislation would also create an advanced veterinary nurse status and encourage the development of the VN practitioner or “district nurse” role by allowing VNs to provide services for different practices without being directly employed by any of them.
Presented to RCVS council at its latest meeting, the recommendations in the legislative working party (LWP) report also detailed proposals to make wider changes, including RCVS regulation of paraprofessionals and compulsory regulation of all veterinary practices, not just their staff.
But it is the plan to transform the role of nurses that could potentially have the biggest impact, according to RCVS VN council chairman Matt Rendle.
Mr Rendle (pictured) said: “I think it is a massive step forward.
“The changes would allow veterinary nurses to demonstrate the skills they already have; we have some amazing abilities, knowledge and understanding within the vet nursing profession, and I think more structure within it – and these proposed changes – will allow nurses to really maximise what they do in practice.
“It will also give more potential for diversifying in a more meaningful way. The benefits are huge when it comes to career satisfaction and advancement, as well as mental health and commitment to the role.
“I feel incredibly excited about it – and slightly apprehensive too, as it is a massive amount of change – but I am confident this is all going to happen and it is amazingly positive.”
The proposals will now go out for consultation before returning to council for approval then passed on to Defra.
Many of the changes that affect VNs can could be implemented by further tweaking of Schedule 3 in the Veterinary Surgeons Act – including expanding the VN role in anaesthesia and conducting cat castrates – but renewed efforts to gain statutory protection for the title veterinary nurse and the regulation of paraprofessionals will require new primary legislation.
The BVNA has also welcomed the new proposals, many of which it helped shape having had a representative on the LWP working group since its inception in 2017.
President Jo Hinde said: “The proposals announced have been a long time coming, and a lot of work has gone into identifying where changes can be made to enhance veterinary nurse career progression and their utilisation in practice.
“Many of the proposals are well within an RVN’s skill set – and with new career pathways available, there are routes for RVNs to be able to gain whatever further qualifications may be needed.”