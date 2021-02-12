12 Feb 2021
The new nursing programme offers a broad range of courses to aid VNs in fulfilling their CPD requirements, and provide learning and development opportunities.
CVS has launched a CPD course for its vet nurses.
The veterinary group’s 2021 nursing programme, which was launched in January, provides more than 150 hours of vital foundation training and is open to all RVNs across its practices.
The programme offers a broad range of courses and is designed to aid VNs in their obligation to fulfil mandatory CPD requirements, while providing learning and development opportunities for VNs to further their careers at CVS.
The cost of the course has been capped to ensure it is accessible to all nurses who wish to take part.
VNs enrolled in the programme have already participated in online sessions covering lab skills and nurse consultation leadership training, which also includes additional insights on how to consult effectively under COVID-19 restrictions.
Following its successful launch, the group is introducing an intermediate course in 2022 and, in time, an advanced programme to ensure the CPD requirements of VNs at any point in their career can be fulfilled by CVS.
CVS chief veterinary nursing officer Lucy Turner said: “At CVS, we place our people at the heart of everything we do and are always searching for ways we can be the veterinary company people most want to work for.
“This foundational programme, which is available almost entirely online, is a way we can support, nurture and build on the extensive talent we have across our group, and we greatly look forward to hearing feedback from the nurses who take part in the programme’s first year.”