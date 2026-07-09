9 Jul 2026
Bosses said they were “really proud” of the first series for showcasing the realities of practice life.
Fern Britton returns to The Grove Vets for second series of Inside the Vet's.
A documentary series providing behind-the-scenes insight into an independent veterinary practice is returning for a second series.
Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s will return this Sunday (12 July), bringing viewers back to The Grove Vets in Bristol once again.
The independent practice is owned and run by husband-and-wife duo Andy and Amy Valenzia, while co-host and TV vet James Greenwood also works at the clinic as a regular locum.
Co-created by insurers Petplan, the first series, which aired in July last year, covered day-to-day life at the practice from canine dentistry to castration
procedures to orthopaedic surgery.
Co-owner and vet Amy Valenzia said: “As a team, we were really proud of the first series because it showed the reality of practice life in a positive and authentic way.
“Every day is different, from routine checkups, dental work or vaccinations to life and death emergencies, so our days can be fast-paced and unpredictable, but the cameras and Fern fitted in brilliantly.
“We’re grateful to Petplan for giving us the opportunity to show the clinical expertise, judgement and teamwork that go into caring for pets every day.”
Petplan’s director of trading, Jo Maclennan, added: “We’re excited to be returning to Bristol for the second series of Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s.
“The first series gave viewers a genuine glimpse of the dedication, expertise and compassion within a veterinary practice, and we’re delighted to continue sharing those stories with pet owners across the UK.”
The series will begin airing on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday at 11:30am.