feline behaviour

vet nursing speciality clinics

imposter syndrome

customer care and consulting

neurodiversity

managing the cardiac patient

tortoise hibernation guide and post-hibernation care

nursing the dental patient

first-aid for invertebrates

head trauma patients

Online format

Sarah Reynolds-Golding, curriculum area manager for the veterinary nursing department at Askham Bryan College, said: “After the increased accessibility the remote platform provided last year, and record attendance, we are delighted to once again welcome our guests and speakers to our veterinary nursing congress in an online format.