5 Dec 2022
The all-day, online event – set to take place on 24 February – offers a full programme of sessions about new research and developments in the field.
Askham Bryan College will hold its fifth annual veterinary nursing congress early next year, it has announced.
The all-day, online event – set to take place on 24 February 2023 – offers a full programme of sessions about new research and developments in the field, presented by industry experts and academics.
Session topics for the conference include:
Sarah Reynolds-Golding, curriculum area manager for the veterinary nursing department at Askham Bryan College, said: “After the increased accessibility the remote platform provided last year, and record attendance, we are delighted to once again welcome our guests and speakers to our veterinary nursing congress in an online format.
“The platform enables us to accommodate more attendees and serves as a great forum for our peers and fellow colleagues to constructively share their latest research and development.”
The congress offers 10 hours towards delegates’ CPD, and full recordings of all the sessions will be posted following the event. Advance booking is required and costs £20 for registration before 31 December, and £30 from 1 January 2023 onwards.
For more information and to register, visit the Askham Bryan College website.