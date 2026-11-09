9 Nov 2026
Dogs Trust says rejection of its calls for VAT relief on veterinary care and pet food costs risks "profound consequences".
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp.
A “critical opportunity” to ease the financial pressure on pet owners and welfare groups has been missed because of a lack of Budget support, two leading charities have claimed.
A senior clinician has also warned of “little relief” for veterinary businesses either, despite a lower living wage increase than in recent years.
The Government has insisted it is providing “breathing space for families and businesses”.
But Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp warned the latest rejection of its calls for VAT relief on veterinary care and pet food costs risks profound consequences for many owners. He said: “Having a pet is a fundamental part of life for millions of us but we’re in danger of pet ownership becoming a luxury.
“We hoped we might see some measures to help tackle these rising costs, but the bowl has been left empty yet again.”
Although concerns about the financial burden of pet ownership have now persisted for many years, charity leaders say the situation is even more acute now because of the additional pressures they are facing.
Dogs Trust said it had already received more than 30,000 inquiries this year from owners considering giving up their dogs, while the RSPCA said incidents involving the rescue of at least 10 animals are at record levels.
A recent Animal Welfare Evidence Centre report also warned illegal harm to animals could be costing the UK economy almost £1 billion a year.
RSPCA executive director of advocacy and prevention Thomas Schultz-Jagow said: “Charities are being left to absorb sky-high operational costs, rising vet bills, and heavier employer National Insurance liabilities completely on their own following this Budget.
“This Budget not only missed a critical opportunity to help pet owners, but to safeguard the animal welfare charitable sector which continues to serve as a vital safety net for society.”
In the immediate aftermath of the 28 October statement, ministers insisted they were providing “real help” for families and businesses, despite the “economic storms” caused by the ongoing Middle East conflicts and the illegal invasion of Ukraine.
But in an interview with Bloomberg, chancellor John Healey admitted: “There is no way that government can completely relieve the cost of living pressures or remove the pressure on energy prices.”
VMG president Rebecca Robinson also warned there was “little in the Budget to make running a vet practice easier”, despite the planned 3.9 per cent increase in the National Living Wage being lower than in previous years.
She said: “With staffing already one of the largest costs, the cumulative impact of rising wages and employer National Insurance contributions will continue to put pressure on margins.”
Dr Robinson also suggested the Government’s plans to reduce the limit for capital gains eligible for Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) from £1 million to £500,000 from next April could encourage some to “bring forward their plans”.
She added: “While changes to capital allowances may benefit practices planning major equipment purchases, the advantages will depend on their individual circumstances.”