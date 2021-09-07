7 Sept 2021
Fiona Knight joined Woodcroft Veterinary Group, Cheshire, as a 16-year-old in 1986, spent 15 years in veterinary nursing and is still with the practice as its HR manager.
Fiona Knight started her working life in 1986 as a vet nurse at Woodcroft Veterinary Group, and has risen to the role of HR manager.
In her time with the Cheshire practice, it has increased from three branches and 12 team members to six surgeries, a vet hospital in Cheadle Heath and an admin site in Cheadle Hulme, where she is now based.
Mrs Knight spent 15 years as a VN before joining the reception team and becoming customer care manager. She became HR manager six years ago, and has since completed a Chartered Institute of Professional Development Diploma.
Mrs Knight puts her longevity down to a love of her colleagues, and the difference they make to the lives of patients and owners.
She said: “Everyone here is so passionate, and I am proud to be part of the practice family as we support each other so we can do the best for our clients and their pets. Even during the challenges we faced during COVID, we have worked so hard to provide the best possible service.
“No two days are the same, and my role is so varied and interesting. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked for the same employer for 35 years and it says a lot about the way we are treated that a lot of my colleagues are also long-serving.”