22 Nov 2021
Six of the eight RVNs who completed the internship, during the graduation celebrations held at The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre. From left: Heather Simcock, Katie Vokes, Emily Gamble, Kristine Sandoey-Holmgaard, Jodie Thatcher and Louise Harniman.
Eight RVNs have become the first to complete a 12-month referral nurse internship programme at The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre.
As part of the internship, the nurses spent time across core disciplines such as theatre and wards, as well as the referral centre’s range of services including internal medicine, cardiology, and emergency and critical care.
The RVNs were mentored by experienced referral nurses in each department, and were supported by programme lead and nurse training coordinator Julia Cox.
To successfully complete the programme, the eight nurses undertook formative and summative assessments to test their critical thinking, skills competency and depth of clinical knowledge, as well as reflective practice.
Each of the eight RVNs who started the 12-month programme have graduated, with six of them continuing in full-time roles in various departments at The Ralph.
Heather Simcock, one of the nurse interns at The Ralph, said: “If you had told me that I was going to have fallen in love with internal medicine after this internship I would have laughed. It has been great to experience everything to find out what my true passion in nursing is.”
Miss Cox said: “We were very lucky with our first cohort of RVNs – they were all very hardworking with a thirst for learning. The programme was a success because of them – they were open-minded and embraced change as they rotated through the departments.”
The Ralph will be starting the next referral nurse internship programme in early 2022. For more information, visit www.theralph.vet