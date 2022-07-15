15 Jul 2022
A ceremony of admission to membership of the RCVS was held at the school’s Langford campus, where a number of awards were also made to graduates.
Members of the first cohort of Bachelor of Science Veterinary Nursing and Companion Animal Behaviour students from Bristol.
The University of Bristol Veterinary School is celebrating as its first cohort of Bachelor of Science Veterinary Nursing and Companion Animal Behaviour students has graduated.
Graduates attended a ceremony of admission to membership of the RCVS at the school’s Langford campus on 14 July.
Bristol’s veterinary school said the event is important for the school and the sector, as it is currently the only undergraduate veterinary nursing programme accredited by the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour as fulfilling the academic requirements for accreditation as a Certificated Clinical Animal Behaviourist – and one of only four accredited programmes in the UK.
RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore was in attendance, alongside outgoing RCVS president Kate Richards.
Head of school and professor of epidemiology Tim Parkin said: “It was a pleasure to graduate and admit to the Royal College Bristol vet school’s first cohort of veterinary nursing graduates with companion animal behaviour.”
Awards were also presented to students at the ceremony, including the:
