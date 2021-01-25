25 Jan 2021
The OSCEs took place between 4 and 7 December 2020, and saw 43 candidates undertake the assessments.
SVNs from Myerscough College have successfully completed OSCE assessments at the Central Qualifications (CQ) examination centre in Suffolk.
The OSCEs, which took place between 4 and 7 December 2020, saw 43 candidates undertake the assessments, which test the practical skills within the RCVS Day One Skills for Veterinary Nurses.
For CQ, this is yet another achievement – having been recognised as the first veterinary nursing end-point assessment organisation to offer COVID-secure assessments so that apprentice veterinary nurses can qualify and register as RVNs.
Claire Bloor, head of area veterinary nursing and farriery at Myerscough College, said: “I would like to thank my fantastic team at Myerscough School of Veterinary Nursing for preparing the students for these CQ OSCEs; students who had been preparing to sit with City and Guilds.
“I would also like to thank CQ for accommodating my students for these OSCEs.”
William Barrow, operations manager at CQ, added: “We’re delighted at the success of the Myerscough students and wish them all the best in their veterinary nursing careers.”