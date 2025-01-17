17 Jan
Teaching on BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing will get underway in Coleraine in September.
A degree-level VN training course is launching in Northern Ireland for the first time to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals.
Teaching on a BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing will get underway at Ulster University in Coleraine in September. A BSc (Hons) Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice degree is also launching at the same time.
Featuring an embedded placement year in practice, the four-year vet nursing degree course will include 1,800 hours of clinical practice experience. It is hoped 30 VNs will graduate from the course each year from 2029 onwards.
The part-time animal course is aimed at RVNs wanting to enhance their skills and advance their career.
Ulster University vice-chancellor Paul Bartholomew said: “The introduction of Ulster University’s veterinary nursing degree is a fantastic addition to our offering that will address the growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals in Northern Ireland.
“Establishing ties with veterinary practices and collaborating with the wider sector will be the cornerstone of this degree programme, which will ultimately produce a pipeline of graduates ready to meet workforce requirements.
“We look forward to welcoming the first group of veterinary nursing students in September, who will complete their course in the setting of our semi-rural Coleraine campus enjoying its relaxed outdoor atmosphere and surrounding natural beauty.”
Bethan Pinhey RVN, course director for the (BSc Hons) Veterinary Nursing at Coleraine, said: “I am thrilled to introduce these programmes demonstrating a clear commitment to the veterinary nursing profession.
“RVNs are integral to animal health and welfare and their professional capabilities are vast. Allowing students and already qualified veterinary nurses a tertiary education option at home to begin or enhance their career will be transformative for the Northern Irish veterinary profession.”
DEARA minister Andrew Muir said he hoped the courses further advance ”Northern Ireland’s high animal health and welfare standards”.
Further information about the vet nursing degree and part-time animal health care course is available now.