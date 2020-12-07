7 Dec 2020
“We are really proud to be the school of veterinary nursing to have put forward the first SVN through their apprenticeship end point assessment with Central Qualifications” – Lisa Bugh of Lynwood School of Veterinary Nursing.
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Central Qualifications (CQ) is celebrating the first veterinary nurse apprentice to pass its end point assessment (EPA).
CQ was the first EPA organisation to offer COVID-secure assessment centres, and remains committed to serving the Veterinary Nursing Apprenticeship Standard despite the global challenges of the pandemic.
The successful SVN, who trained at Lynwood School of Veterinary Nursing and works at Lynwood Vets in Bournemouth, was successful on her first attempt of the EPA, which comprises a professional discussion and an OSCE.
The EPA is the final aspect of the veterinary nursing apprenticeship; on completion, successful apprentices are able to gain their Veterinary Nursing Diploma and proceed to register with the RCVS as an RVN.
Lisa Bugh, joint head of school at Lynwood School of Veterinary Nursing, said: “We are really proud to be the school of veterinary nursing to have put forward the first SVN through their apprenticeship EPA with CQ.
“The student was successful on their first attempt.”
CQ – an Ofqual-approved awarding body, and EPA organisation for veterinary and other animal-related establishments – congratulated the student on their achievement.
Operations manager William Barrow said: “All of the EPA team at CQ are thrilled to have the first apprentice complete their EPA with us.
“We’d like to congratulate the learner on her achievement and thank everyone who’s worked tirelessly to deliver EPAs in a COVID-secure manner.”