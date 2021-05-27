27 May 2021
The online event – entitled “Munch and Learn” – takes place on Friday 10 September 2021 and promises to “inspire, educate and be fun”.
Vetpol is launching its first free companion animal CPD event in the autumn for vet nurses and SQPs.
The online event – entitled “Munch and Learn” – takes place on Friday 10 September 2021, promises to “inspire, educate and be fun”, and will provide bite-size CPD for VNs and SQPs.
Vetpol has already secured some high-profile speakers – including past-BVNA president Wendy Nevins, Georgie Hollis of Vet Wound Library fame and Sally Harmer, renowned SQP trainer and consultant – who will be covering a wide range of topics such as rabbit welfare, nutrition, caring for elderly cats, communication and more.
The event will begin at 9am, with the presentations running in three different virtual rooms throughout the day, meaning delegates can dip in and out as suits.
For those unable to attend all day, the content will be available for 12 weeks after the event itself.
Delegates will also be given numerous opportunities to engage with event partners and exhibitors, asking any questions they may have regarding specific products and services, as well as taking advantage of event offers and fun competitions along the way.
Vetpol founder and director Caroline Johnson said: “Our team felt that offering a virtual event with an emphasis on quality, interaction and fun would be both time efficient for delegates, and provide some of the buzz one might expect at a face-to-face event. Alongside our partners offering competitions and prizes, we plan to give delegates access to first-class CPD that will be of value in their professional roles – and also a day to remember.
“We are expecting a good turnout and trust that delegates will feel more than just visitors, but feel part of the day itself.”