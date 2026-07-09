9 Jul 2026
Free CPD webinar on musculoskeletal health
Session will help VNs recognise key risk factors and early signs of poor musculoskeletal health.
Free CPD session will be hosted by RVN Becky Rawlinson.
A free online CPD event will explore how veterinary nursing team members can recognise musculoskeletal concerns earlier.
Led by RVN, veterinary physiotherapist and head of rehabilitation Becky Rawlinson, the session will be hosted by South Downs Veterinary Referrals.
The hour-long webinar will be held from 1:30pm on Wednesday 15 July via Microsoft Teams.
It will help RVNs pick up on early signs of discomfort or reduced mobility, support patient comfort and incorporate simple rehabilitation techniques into everyday clinical practice.
Sessions
- Recognising key risk factors and early to advanced signs of poor musculoskeletal health in hospitalised patients
- The role of ward, theatre and consulting RVNs in supporting musculoskeletal recovery
- Evidence-based rehabilitation techniques that can be implemented immediately
- Confident communication strategies to help advocate for your patients with colleagues and clients
Registration for the CPD is free and can be completed online.