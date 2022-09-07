7 Sept 2022
Image © Игор Чусь / Adobe Stock
Vet nurses are being invited to sign up to a free dental webinar.
Hosted by The Webinar Vet, the live session – “Tooth fractures – the whys, wherefores and what to do” – will take place on Tuesday, 13 September from 8pm to 9pm.
The session will be led by the British Veterinary Dental Association president Tom Williams and vet James Greenwood (also known for his role of residential vet on CBBC’s The Pets Factor, BBC One’s Morning Live and ITV’s The Pet Show), and cover the initial diagnostic pathway of tooth fractures and describe the treatment options available.
It will also include a case of a complex fracture sustained from chewing a hard chew, told from the perspective of the owner.
A summary of a ground-breaking study that determined a safe textural limit for dog toys and treats, as well as practical advice to ensure all veterinary recommendations to owners are safe and satisfying for the pet, will also be covered.
An on-demand option is available for delegates unable to attend the live session, with the webinar becoming available to watch within approximately 24 hours of the live broadcast.