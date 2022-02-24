24 Feb 2022
The one-day workshop – taking place before BSAVA Congress kicks off on Thursday 24 March – will be led by vet Lidiia Alaverdova.
Manchester Central.
The Veterinary Nurse Dermatology Group (VNDG) is running a session offering vet nurses the chance to learn more about the field of dermatology and gain valuable new skills on Wednesday 23 March at Manchester Central.
The free one-day workshop – taking place before BSAVA Congress begins on Thursday 24 March and part of the VNDG’s spring meeting – will be held in Exchange 3 and Exchange 4, with registration taking place between 9am to 9:30am.
Vet and founder of Vet Reflections Lidiia Alaverdova will lead the session about applying design thinking within a dermatology clinic.
Ms Alaverdova – who combines the science of veterinary medicine with her extensive experience in marketing, innovation and business, and is an international speaker on communication – said: “I am excited to introduce positive incremental transformations to the veterinary profession by hosting this workshop.
“Nurses can expect to learn more about design thinking, which is essentially a problem-solving approach used to understand the patient, challenge assumptions, redefine problems and employ a hands-on approach to creating innovative solutions within the clinical setting.”
VNDG group manager John Redbond said: “Dermatology is a field where you as a veterinary nurse can play a pivotal role, assisting vets in the work-up and treatment of cases in clinic, and supporting clients in the management of skin conditions at home.
“Join us at our spring meeting for the chance to develop a unique problem-solving perspective that has the power to make a real difference to the practice, the owners and the patients.”
Delegates will have the opportunity to join an additional, free webinar prior to the event to get even more from the experience. This is an optional extra and more information will follow after registration.
The event will conclude by 5pm. Refreshments and lunch will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to explore the British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group exhibition ahead of congress.
Delegates can also benefit from free entry to BSAVA Congress (exhibition only) in Central Hall at Manchester Central on Thursday March 24.
To sign up for the event, visit the VNDG event sign-up page.