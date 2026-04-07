7 Apr 2026
Government admits more still needs to be done to protect the public, though it insists controversial ban is helping.
Image: © otsphoto / Adobe Stock
Veterinary and welfare groups have claimed current dog control regulations are still not working, two years after the XL bully ownership ban came into force.
Government officials have also admitted more needs to be done to protect the public from attacks following a new investigation by the BBC’s Panorama programme.
Meanwhile, an independent report has accused legislators of failing to prevent a “stagnation” of the body set up to find ways of promoting responsible dog ownership.
Restrictions on the ownership and breeding of XL bullies were first implemented in England and Wales in February 2024, with similar rules following later in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.
But the latest Panorama report, broadcast on 30 March, included calls from the RSPCA and the family of a young woman killed by an XL bully for changes to a law they both regard as ineffective.
The concern was echoed by the Dog Control Coalition, which called for the use of “practical, prevention focused measures” instead of the current breed specific legislation.
The group stressed it shared the concern about bites and agreed further action was needed in a statement issued through the BVA.
But it argued it was already known that banning specific types was not an effective measure, adding: “The current approach to dog control is not working. Any dog can pose a risk if irresponsibly bred and poorly socialised.
“Focusing solely on breed risks missing the root causes of aggression and diverts attention from measures that could genuinely reduce harm.”
The UK Government insisted the ban was in place to protect public safety and all XL bully owners were expected to comply with its “strict conditions”.
But a spokesperson added: “Ongoing dog attacks show we need to do more to protect public safety.
“We will continue to encourage responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog and to consider whether the current dog control rules are sufficient to ensure communities are protected.”
However, a report by the Animal Sentience Committee, which examines Government policy for its welfare impact, warned of an “evidence void” at the heart of the legislation based on a failure to “prevent the stagnation” of the previously appointed Responsible Dog Ownership taskforce.
The paper, published last November, also concluded that a lack of adequate data meant the ban’s impact could not have been fully understood when it was first implemented.
The latest debate came as the first person to be charged with XL bully-related offences was jailed for 10 years.
Ashley Warren, 41, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 31 March for owning one of two dogs that mauled his mother-in-law, Esther Martin, to death at his home in Jaywick, Essex, just two days after the ban came into force. He was also barred from keeping dogs for life.