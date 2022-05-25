25 May 2022
RVN’s key responsibilities will be to oversee the nursing team and work with the rest of the senior leadership team to ensure smooth running of the practice.
Beverley Hawkins has been appointed clinical nursing manager at Linnaeus-owned D&T Veterinary Centre, in Staffordshire, having first joined the practice in 2001 as a student nurse.
A vet nurse has risen through the ranks and been appointed clinical nursing manager at the practice she joined as a student more than 20 years ago.
Beverley Hawkins first joined primary care practice Donnachie and Townley as an SVN in 2001. She qualified as an RVN in 2004 and now – as part of a new nursing structure at the Linnaeus-owned practice, renamed D&T Veterinary Centre (D&T) – has taken on the newly created role of clinical nursing manager.
Mrs Hawkins’ career journey from SVN to a key part of the practice’s management team comes as D&T has implemented the Linnaeus nursing structure, which aims to place the spotlight firmly on helping support nursing talent at the practice and develop clear career pathways.
She said: “I guess you could say I am well and truly part of the furniture at Donnachie and Townley, as I have been with the practice for 21 years now. I have done various different courses throughout my time as an RVN. Just before I had my children, I did an advanced diploma in companion animal behaviour and training, and this is an area of interest I enjoy very much.”
Among the key responsibilities in Mrs Hawkins’ new role will be to oversee the nursing team and work with the rest of the senior leadership team to ensure the smooth running of the practice.
Mrs Hawkins, who also has a passion for karate and has won gold medals at regional and national competitions, said one of her ambitions in her new position is to empower nurses to thrive as part of a close-knit team.
Mrs Hawkins said: “My ambitions really centre around working to the very best standard I possibly can to achieve success in the roles and responsibilities I need to fill.
“I very much see D&T as a family practice and it’s important to me to keep it that way. I am a strong believer that if you look after your team, they will thrive in their work.
“An enthusiastic team naturally leads to greater job satisfaction which, in turn, boosts our patient care and service even more. It’s certainly an exciting time for both myself and the nursing team here at D&T.”