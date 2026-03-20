20 Mar 2026
Global prevention pledge for World Parasite Awareness Day
Pet health advocates from five continents have signed the pledge.
Image: Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
More than 40 veterinary organisations from around the globe have united to sign a prevention pledge on World Parasite Awareness Day.
National veterinary groups, academic institutions and more have affirmed their commitment to parasite prevention as a foundation of pet care today (20 March) amid the spread of fleas, ticks and worms to new regions.
Signatories include the World Small Animal Veterinary Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) and UK industry group NOAH.
Bodies from Australia, Brazil, and Canada are also among the organisations to have signed up to the pledge.
The pledge highlights the central role vets play in providing pet owners with risk-based advice for parasite prevention measures.
It is also intended to raise awareness of the growing threat of parasites into new areas driven by climate change, pet travel, international rehoming of animals and changes to wildlife populations.
Parasites spreading
Ann Criel, president of the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA), said: “Parasites remain one of the most common and preventable health threats affecting companion animals in Europe.
“Regular veterinary guidance and tailored prevention plans are essential to protect pets throughout their lives.
“By supporting this prevention pledge, FECAVA reaffirms the important role of veterinarians in helping pet owners understand parasite risks and ensure their animals receive effective, responsible protection.”
FVE executive director Nancy De Briyne added: “Across Europe, parasites are spreading into regions where they were previously unknown.
“Veterinary testing and oversight are the cornerstone of effective prevention – we encourage all animal owners to work with their veterinarian on a prevention plan tailored to their animal’s individual risk.
“Let’s work together for sustainable, risk-based parasite prevention that protects our animals and our families.”