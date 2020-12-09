9 Dec 2020
Graduates of the university’s Master’s in Advanced Practice in Veterinary Nursing course toasted their achievement in an online celebration.
Staff and students raise a glass virtually in celebration.
The University of Glasgow has celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of students on its Master’s in Advanced Practice in Veterinary Nursing.
Students graduated on 1 December and, due to the programme being fully online distance learning, graduation was set to be the first time for staff and students to meet in person.
However, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the winter graduation ceremony has been deferred – but this didn’t stop the celebrations and everyone got together virtually to raise a glass to toast graduates’ achievement.
A university spokesman said: “It is no small feat completing a Master’s degree, while also working and juggling extracurricular activities, never mind completing it in the face of a global pandemic.
“It is clear to see that despite all these challenges, these dedicated veterinary nurses were motivated and determined to succeed. We wish them every success in the future.”