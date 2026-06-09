9 Jun 2026
Event takes place in Thailand on 22-24 June and is being live-streamed globally.
Delegates will explore the gut-skin axis at a global conference from a multinational vet nutrition company.
“Healthy Skin Starts From Within” is the title for Hill’s Global Symposium, which is in-person in Phuket, Thailand and livestreamed across the world on 22-24 June.
Billed by Hill’s Pet Nutrition as one of the largest free veterinary education events, the symposium will feature a lineup of speakers explaining the power of nutrition and how it can fuel the microbiome to support dermatological health.
Hill’s said that the programme would build on its foundation of advanced microbiome and nutritional research to “explore connections between gut and skin”.
Registration has opened, with delegates in the UK able to sign up here. Sessions will run from 7am to 4pm UK time.
Jolle Kirpensteijn, global CVO for Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said: “This year’s Hill’s Global Symposium exemplifies Hill’s commitment to supporting professionals by providing world-class education on the latest research and trends.
“We believe in the power of the microbiome and its influence on overall pet health, and are proud to equip veterinarians with the latest innovations to manage complex derm and gastrointestinal cases.”