26 Jan 2021
Don’t miss out on the next VN Times Happy Hour event all about clinics and campaigns, taking place on Thursday 28 January at 7pm.
With only two days to go until VN Times’ latest VN Happy Hour event, registration is still open to be part of a fun-filled “power hour”.
Following on from the monster success of the first two events, VN Happy Hour is returning to lift the winter blues on Thursday 28 January, from 7pm to 8pm, with the theme “Clinics and campaigns: leading the way”.
After extensive feedback from the Happy Hour community, Lacey Pitcher has been lined up in the lead interview slot, followed by an expert panel featuring Lacey – who will be joined by Gisela Luckhurst, Helen Manning and Kirsty Cavill – to offer all the latest insights into the best ways of making nurse led-clinics work in your practice.
Plus, cash prizes will be up for grabs for attending on the night, live fitness, and the return of Lee Clayton-Harvey and sidekick Nikki Dartnell for what promises to be another truly manic cooking slot – there really is something for everyone.
Once again, the VN Happy Hour team wants attendees to send in your top nursing tips and also nominations for the Pay It Forward slot. Do you have a colleague who deserves a special gift? Now is your chance to show him or her how valuable you think he or she is.
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel said: “I can’t wait for our next Happy Hour event; we have another cracking panel lined up and, for the first time, we are introducing networking rooms for delegates to ask our panellists questions of their own.
“Don’t forget to send us your top nursing tips and Pay It Forward nominations. Plus, we want to know why you love being a VN – send us a picture that encapsulates exactly why you love your job to [email protected] or share it on social media using #VNHappyHour. We will be sharing our favourites on the night. I can’t wait to see you all there.”
Top tips, Pay It Forward nominations and any questions can be sent to [email protected]