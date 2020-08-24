24 Aug 2020
Gail Humphreys retires from head VN role at Firgrove Veterinary Centre, Hampshire, after varied career.
Gail on her final day at Firgrove.
A head nurse who joined the profession in 1977 and has seen two of her daughters follow in her footsteps by becoming VNs has retired from practice.
Gail Humphreys, who turned 60 earlier this year, qualified in 1979 and worked in practice for 12 years before a break to raise her three daughters – two of whom have followed her into the veterinary nursing profession.
Staff at Firgrove Veterinary Centre in Yateley, Hampshire, said they were sad to lose Mrs Humphreys, who was “well-loved and respected by the team and our clients”, and passionate about getting dogs off to the right start by educating owners, running all the practice’s evening puppy parties single-handedly.
Among some of varied parts of her career, Mrs Humphreys assisted the RSPCA with a neutering programme while she lived in Cairo, and remembers helping a vet who was performing surgery on owners’ dining room tables.
She said: “Our understanding of the needs of animals in our care, and the tools and drugs available to us, has revolutionised the profession.”
Mrs Humphreys added: “I have worked with so many talented people, and indeed I am very proud of my daughters Rebecca and Felicity, who are both RVNs working in general practice.
“I am blessed to have been passionate about my profession and my great love of animals.
“The one thing that saddens me is to see how much more qualified nurses are now, yet we are able to do much less. If we are going to keep nurses in the profession, we need to be able to do more to help our vets.”