11 Jan 2021
High hopes as The College of Animal Welfare takes its annual Head Nurse Congress online for the first time.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) annual Head Nurse Congress will be taking place virtually on Thursday 4 March 2021 and is now open for registrations.
Sponsored by the VMG, the congress – online this year for the first time – focuses on the role of the head veterinary nurse, and the responsibilities and challenges that come with it.
Attendees will get the chance to listen to a variety of relevant lectures from expert industry speakers, network with fellow delegates and gain up to eight hours of CPD.
This year’s event will include lectures on topics including enhancing professional relationships, the value of feedback, veterinary team development and much more. Delegates will also hear from a variety of exhibitors.
Claire Gregory from The CAW said: “In light of the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to adapt and continue to offer the opportunity for head nurses to benefit from this event virtually.
“We hope by moving this event online we will also be able to welcome attendees who may not have been able to be a part of the event previously due to location or time restrictions.”
Delegates who book their place before 31 January 2021 can attend congress for the discounted early bird price of £125 plus VAT.
A full event agenda and further details about how to book can be found by visiting The CAW website or telephoning 01480 422060.