26 Jan 2026
RVC paper indicates more than one-quarter of canine health conditions deemed less urgent by participants than professionals.
Image: Sofiia / Adobe Stock
Awareness campaigns are not sufficiently raising public understanding of the need to seek urgent veterinary care for dogs with heatstroke, a study has warned.
The issue has emerged after newly published analysis suggested the condition was among illnesses that owners would tend to regard less seriously than vets.
But researchers believe greater use of technology could help to address what one of the paper’s authors called a “welfare gap” between clinicians and clients.
The RVC paper, published in the Plos One journal, indicated more than one-quarter (28.4%) of canine health conditions were deemed less urgent by participants than professionals.
But that proportion jumped to 47% for heatstroke, as the paper said those levels were similar to those for a condition that was most commonly deemed less urgent, otitis externa.
The paper acknowledged that initiatives on the issue had raised awareness of circumstances that should be avoided to prevent cases occurring.
But it added: “It is (…) of concern that high-profile public information campaigns such as ‘dogs die in hot cars’ and ‘dogs die on hot walks’ are not sufficiently raising awareness among the public around the urgency of presenting a dog affected by heatstroke to a veterinary surgeon.”
Scenarios of 30 canine conditions, based on clinical histories within the RVC-led VetCompass project’s database, were developed for the study, with three being presented to individual participants.
In all, more than 5,000 scenario responses from more than 1,700 individuals were analysed, after participants were asked to suggest what condition the dog had, how urgently care was needed and the sources used in reaching their decisions.
Existing individual knowledge or experience was reported to be the most influential information source in 42.7% of cases, ahead of veterinary professionals on 28.1%.
Younger owners, aged between 18 and 24, were also reported to be the most accurate in identifying conditions, which the study suggested could reflect “greater familiarity” with seeking information online.
But overall abilities to identify conditions and assess the urgency of care needs were said to be “varied and often poor – particularly for complex conditions without clear external physical signs”.
The paper also argued that owner capacity to precisely identify what was wrong with a dog was “not crucial” to making a suitable judgement on the need for care, and efforts to raise public awareness should be focused on “key clinical signs” which required a swift response.
But while the analysis acknowledged the potential risks associated with it, senior author Rowena Packer suggested greater use of technology could also help to tackle the problem.
She said: “This study highlights a welfare gap between what dog owners observe and how they perceive the need for veterinary care.
“Understandably, health problems without obvious external clinical signs are most at risk of having the need for urgent treatment underestimated.
“However, with better triage support, including telemedicine and carefully designed AI decision-support tools, there is an opportunity to help improve this awareness.
“Used responsibly, these tools could help support owner decision-making, reduce delays, support veterinary teams and, ultimately, improve welfare outcomes for dogs.”