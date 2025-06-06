6 Jun 2025
This year’s event will take place from 23 to 27 June, with the theme of “Happy, Hoppy Homes” chosen to highlight the importance of correct housing environments for the welfare of indoor and outdoor rabbits.
The event will take place from 23 to 27 June and the theme of “Happy, Hoppy Homes” has been chosen by organisers Burgess Pet Care and the Rabbit Awareness Action Group (RAAG).
BSAVA is also supporting the initiative, which aims to bring together members of the veterinary community and supporters of RAW and provide opportunities to showcase indoor and outdoor rabbits’ housing.
RAW is now in its 19th year and the organisers say the importance of this year’s theme is highlighted in the latest PDSA PAW Report, which found that almost a quarter of all pet rabbits (22%), which equates to 180,000 rabbits, continue to have inadequate housing.
The report also showed that, although rabbits should have permanent access to all areas of their accommodation – enabling them to perform natural behaviours at all times – just 66% are able to move freely between their hutch and run.
It also showed that 23% of rabbits have to be let in or out by their owner and 9% have to be physically moved from one area to the other by their owner.
To tackle some of these issues, organisers of RAW are promising a wealth of activity intended to raise awareness around rabbits’ housing and other welfare needs, including vet blogs, videos and digital waiting room resources, as well as downloadable RAW resource packs.
Suzanne Moyes, deputy managing director and in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care, said: “The data from the latest PAW Report shows that, despite a reduction in the number of rabbits being kept in inadequate housing, there’s still work to be done to ensure that owners provide their rabbits with the correct housing, helping to ensure these wonderful creatures can live the happy lives they deserve.”
Julian Hoad, BSAVA president, added: “The BSAVA is delighted to once again be endorsing Rabbit Awareness Week for 2025. Despite being the UK’s third most popular pet, rabbits are still frequently kept in suboptimal conditions. With the many resources available, we hope this increases the awareness of good rabbit husbandry.”
Vets’ practices are encouraged to sign up to receive important updates about RAW and get involved in this year’s campaign by visiting the RAW website.