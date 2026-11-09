09 November 2026
Two RVNs explain how nurse-led conversations and in-clinic diagnostics support a proactive approach to wellness screening.
Wellness screening is the planned assessment of animals that appear healthy, carried out at regular intervals rather than in response to signs of illness. The aim is to build a picture of what is normal for the individual patient, so the veterinary team has a meaningful baseline against which to assess future results.
In this video, registered veterinary nurses Elise Ridley and Keira Bassett at Kingsferry Vets on the Isle of Sheppey explain how nurse-led conversations and in-clinic diagnostics support this proactive approach.
Veterinary nurses often speak in depth with owners during these routine appointments, helping to capture details about a pet’s lifestyle and well-being alongside objective test results.
As part of this assessment, a minimum diagnostic database may include blood tests and urinalysis, with additional diagnostic tests performed where indicated. Repeating these assessments over time allows the practice to track trends for that individual animal. If the pet later becomes unwell, the team can compare new findings with its previous healthy results, improving its understanding of what has changed and providing a clearer picture of the patient’s overall health.
Research illustrates why that longitudinal view can be useful. A peer-reviewed study followed 434 apparently healthy Golden Retrievers undergoing annual health assessments and examined changes in 23 biochemistry measurements between visits. The researchers concluded that longitudinal “annual change intervals” could help distinguish expected variation from potentially meaningful change.
Access to the Vetscan VS2 in-clinic chemistry analyser makes it practical for the team to incorporate biochemistry testing into these regular wellness checks, with results available in as little as 12 minutes. Liver and kidney parameters can be assessed while an animal is looking well, creating results that can be monitored over time and referred back to if its health later changes.
As Keira highlights, obtaining answers during the visit can also reduce the wait and uncertainty for owners and allow the team to discuss any appropriate next steps promptly.
The value of having that history became personal when wellness testing showed that Elise’s own pet had slightly elevated liver enzymes despite appearing well. Recording and monitoring the finding helped the team manage it with supplements and established a reference point for later tests. If the enzymes remain raised in future, the team will be better placed to judge whether the result reflects her pet’s established pattern or a meaningful change requiring investigation.
Wellness screening is therefore not a test reserved for an animal that is already unwell, nor is every variation evidence of disease. Its value lies in testing apparently healthy patients consistently, establishing their individual baselines and monitoring change. Combined with clinical history and examination findings, that record can give the veterinary team a clearer view of health while the patient is well – and better context for decision-making if it becomes unwell.