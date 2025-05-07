7 May 2025
Funding of £10,000 will be made available to support work benefiting both human and animal pa-tients.
A charity which aims to unite human and animal medicine professionals has announced a new funding award for multidisciplinary research projects.
The Humanimal Trust, which advocates a “one medicine” ethos of collaboration between vets, doctors, researchers, nurses and allied professions, has launched a new Connections Awards.
The group, founded by the well-known orthopaedic vet Noel Fitzpatrick, will divide a £10,000 fund between a pair of projects aiming to benefit both human and animal patients, and applications are expected to open later this year.
Humanimal Trust’s science committee, a global panel of scientific advisors comprised of leading human and animal health professionals, academics and researchers, will review all submissions.
The awards are split into two categories – student and professional – and have previously backed projects in the UK, Ghana, Portugal and Singapore.
Andrea Short, the charity’s research and scientific outreach manager, said: “A one medicine approach can and will be more sustainable, develop treatments faster and more efficiently, and ensure that cutting-edge medical breakthroughs benefit people and animals equally.
“Through our Connections Awards and other research funding, we remain committed to developing a strong evidence base that highlights the urgent need for greater regulatory support for cross-species medical developments and increased investment in multi-disciplinary research. We look forward to receiving applications for this year’s award.”
The launch of the new award coincides with May’s One Medicine Month, where the charity is encouraging professionals to join its One Medicine Network.
More information about the awards are available via the trust’s website.