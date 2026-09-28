28 Sept 2026
Modules cover in-depth knowledge about the species through to understanding how to recognise and meet the needs of individual cats at every life stage.
A leading cat welfare charity has launched a new feline behavioural course for veterinary professionals and others who work with cats.
International Cat Care (iCatCare) launched the iCatCare Cat Behavioural Health Programme online course, which can be accessed on demand.
Comprised of four modules, the course covers in-depth knowledge about cats as a species, how to recognise meet individual cats’ needs at every stage of life and how to optimise their behavioural health.
It has been developed by internationally renowned experts in feline behaviour underpinned by the latest feline research and features interactive case studies.
Programme director Sarah Ellis, iCatCare’s behaviour and well-being lead, said: “The Cat Behavioural Health Programme is a truly unique and essential course for anyone working with cats who wants to gain an in-depth understanding of feline behaviour.
“Learn how to deduce and interpret why each individual cat thinks, feels and behaves the way it does, and gain the practical skills to help cats thrive.
“Across the world cats are misunderstood due to a lack of understanding of their behaviour, and as a result, their welfare suffers.
“Because a cat cannot tell us how it feels, application of this new knowledge and skills will help you tailor your approach to support the behavioural needs of every cat in your care, improving their mental wellbeing and long-term welfare.”