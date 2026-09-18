18 Sept 2026
Guidelines update previous decade-old guidance with latest developments in CKD diagnosis and management.
A leading cat welfare charity has announced the publication of new veterinary guidelines for diagnosing and treating chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The free guidelines, which can be accessed at the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, aim to offer a complete update on those published by International Cat Care (iCatCare) Veterinary Society (then the International Society of Feline Medicine) in 2016.
Assembled by veterinary nephrology experts from around the world, the guidelines include new developments on comorbidities, anaesthesia and analgesia of CKD cats along with guidance on optimising both home and veterinary environments for feline patients.
They are also accompanied by a new guide for nurses and veterinary technicians on the role they play in team-based approaches to CKD treatment and in communicating with caregivers.
The charity has also produced a free guide for caregivers of CKD cats, encouraging them to engage with clinical teams and be actively involved in their cat’s treatment, featuring information on the disease, symptoms to look for and resources to help support owners with monitoring their cats’ health.
Vet teams are encouraged to share the guide, which can be downloaded from the iCatCare website, with clients.
iCatCare veterinary specialist consultant Samantha Taylor, an RCVS and European specialist in feline medicine and internal medicine, respectively, co-authored the guidelines and served as panel chair.
Dr Taylor said: “We’re delighted to support the global veterinary profession with this much-needed update.
“In the 10 years since the last guidelines were published, knowledge has increased rapidly in feline nephrology and our new guidelines bring together the latest expert information on diagnosis, preventing progression of the condition, and practical management of complications such as nausea, hypercalcaemia, hypertension and proteinuria.
“They also emphasise the importance of supporting those caring for cats with CKD, with practical advice on helping caregivers manage medication, diet changes and veterinary clinic appointments.
“There are also new sections in the guidelines on understanding and optimising mental well-being as an important part of caring for senior cats, including those with CKD.”