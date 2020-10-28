28 Oct 2020
Rescue chicken Yolko Ono will feature both on the cover and inside the VN Times “Makes Me Smile” 2021 calendar.
The winner of the VN Times calendar competition has been revealed – meet Yolko Ono.
This year’s theme of “Makes Me Smile” saw hundreds of entries, showcasing delightful examples of how animals can put the biggest smile on our faces, which were then whittled down to a cracking shortlist of 30.
Yolko Ono’s owner, RVN Gillian Gordon, said: “I can’t believe my picture has won the competition. Words can’t express how happy this makes me. Just fantastic.
“I am so proud of Yolko Ono and she will definitely be getting extra grape privileges.”
Miss Gordon continued: “She’s a noisy wee clucker with attitude. She doesn’t walk, she swaggers.
“She came from a battery farm and was rehomed via the British Hen Welfare Trust to live out her retirement years in a peaceful garden.”
Yolko Ono will be the cover star and also feature inside the 2021 calendar, alongside the 11 runners-up.
Miss Gordon has won a £500 Amazon.co.uk gift voucher and the runners-up a £50 Amazon.co.uk gift voucher each.