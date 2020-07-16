16 Jul 2020
RVN given top job after 35 years with the same West Yorkshire practice wins her spurs after stepping up as head nurse one week before lockdown.
RVN Kathy Bailey.
An RVN has spoken of her baptism of fire after taking over as head nurse at her practice one week before the coronavirus lockdown came into force.
After 35 years as a VN at a busy West Yorkshire surgery, Kathy Bailey thought she’d experienced all the challenges treating poorly or injured pets could bring.
But within days of being promoted to her dream job at Shearbridge Veterinary Centre, head veterinary nurse Mrs Bailey had to prepare the practice for new ways of working as the UK went into lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.
Four members of the six-strong nursing team were sent home to self-isolate so the practice could protect vulnerable colleagues and ensure they were all reunited at the end of the pandemic.
Mrs Bailey said: “This is the most challenging time in all my years at the practice. Everyone who has been here has stepped up to the task of treating urgent cases, and ensuring clients and colleagues are safe.
“We went into lockdown a week after I got the head nurse’s role. Like many people, I was scared and wondered how we would function.
“I wanted to ensure the team was safe and protected at home as some have underlying conditions that made them vulnerable, but we still want to provide care for our patients.”
Mrs Bailey, 53, joined Shearbridge Vets as a temporary nurse when she was 18 years old and, after impressing in the role, was offered a full-time job.
She qualified as an RVN in 1989, but thought the head VN role had eluded her because she had a few years working part-time while raising her family.
Mrs Bailey added: “When I was younger, the opportunity came up to be head nurse, but I had young children, so when it came up this year, I decided to go for it. I was pleased and surprised to be offered the role.
“We’re a great team here and we all help each other. The other girls know that if the floor needs cleaning, I don’t ask someone else to do it – I’m prepared to do it myself.”