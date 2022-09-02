2 Sept 2022
An evening co-hosted by VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle and RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore marked the profession’s diamond jubilee year in style.
The RCVS celebrated 60 years of veterinary nursing at its belated in-person event in Oxford, with some 100 people in attendance.
The evening, co-hosted by VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle and RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore, took place last month at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History to celebrate the profession’s diamond jubilee year.
The event was the first time prominent members of the veterinary nursing profession were able to formally gather to celebrate the landmark year, which represented the 60th anniversary of the first RCVS-approved training course for registered animal auxiliary nurses.
A new video giving an overview of the profession’s history from 1961 to the present day was also showcased for the first time at the evening.
The video takes in landmark developments, such as:
Speaking at the diamond jubilee evening, Mrs Dugmore said: “We’re here with a proud past behind us, but this is not a case of remembering the good old days because, notwithstanding some challenges, we also have a great future.
“Even in the short-term, we have some amazing developments coming up, such as a new clinical supervisor support course via the RCVS Academy, the development of an advanced veterinary nurse practitioner status to complement the certificate, as well as the development of a greater support package for newly registered VNs.”
Mr Rendle added: “Kindness is key for the future of our profession: kindness to our patients, our clients and ourselves. Kindness often trumps ability and knowledge.
“We tend to all continue to gain ability and knowledge the longer we work in any area of veterinary nursing, not just clinical. However, we can completely alter a colleague’s day, month, year, or even career just with some kind words or support.”
Mrs Dugmore and Mr Rendle’s speeches can be read in full on the RCVS website.
Earlier in the day, the college also held two rounds of its VN Day ceremonies at the University of Oxford’s Examination Schools, where 168 newly qualified nurses were welcomed to the register by Mr Rendle and RCVS president Melissa Donald. The achievements of five nurses who had received either the certificate or diploma in advanced veterinary nursing were also celebrated.