10 Nov 2020
“VN Happy Hour was something we wanted to do for all the vet nurse profession; we wanted to do something for them to show how incredible we think they are” – VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel.
Vet nurses, students nurses and trainee nurses are being urged to make a date in their diaries for the next VN Happy Hour on 26 November.
More than 100 delegates took part in our first live Happy Hour last month (29 October), which featured an interview on career progression with Linnaeus head of nursing Andrea Jeffery and a panel discussion where BVNA council member Jack Pye and the RVC’s Remi Onabolu fielded questions from nurses across the country.
Our VN “power hour” also featured live giveaways and challenges, as well as cash prizes for the best two nursing tips sent in on the night.
And if that wasn’t enough, delegates also had the choice of joining a fitness session with the guys from VetFit or watching an anarchic baking session with VBD’s dynamic duo, Lee Clayton-Harvey and Nikki Dartnell.
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel, who co-hosted the event, said: “VN Happy Hour was something we wanted to do for all the vet nurse profession; we wanted to do something for them to show how incredible we think they are.
“Every element of our event was planned with vet nurses and every question asked was sent in by our nursing audience – the engagement we had was unbelievable – it was an honour just to be involved.”
She added: “Obviously we want our next event to be even bigger and better, but it depends on vet nurses across the country to make that happen and engage with the Happy Hour community.
“At the end of the day, this is not about us, it is about you guys, so get in touch, tell us who and what you want to see in future events, and we will try to make it happen. Looking forward to seeing you all next time.”
The next VN Happy Hour will take place on 26 November between 7pm and 8pm and will feature insights into the wonderful world of exotic nursing from VN Council chair Matt Rendle and also a panel discussion on how to diversify your nursing career with Willows’ Tom Reilly and Emma Eve-Raw.
Registration has opened today and places are limited, so jump on this link to book your place and post questions for our guests and of course, those all important top tips.
We’d also love to hear your feedback and any ideas you may have for future events too, so email us at: [email protected]