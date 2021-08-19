19 Aug 2021
This month’s VN Happy Hour, sponsored by Bought By Many, is a behaviour special.
VN Times Happy Hour returns on 26 August at 7pm – so register now for our monthly power hour and make sure you don’t miss another top night of CPD, networking, fitness, prizes and, of course, lots of fun.
This month’s theme is behaviour, and our expert panel of RVNs will be looking at how to support owner of pets with behavioural problems and the importance of “fear free” methods for handling pets in a clinical setting.
Our eighth Happy Hour, sponsored by Bought By Many, also sees the return of our big prize giveaways and Jack Pye’s super popular nursing quiz.