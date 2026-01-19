19 Jan 2026
Academy will hold vet and VN congresses focusing on brachycephalic patients.
A veterinary educational programme and CPD initiative has announced it will host its first vet congress in 2026.
Langford Academy – part of Langford Vets, the clinical teaching platform for the University of Bristol Veterinary School – will host its inaugural vet conference on Tuesday 9 June 2026.
It will also host the fifth edition of its annual Vet Nurse Congress the following day, with both events taking place at the Langford Vets campus in Bristol.
Both events will feature a series of lectures focused on brachycephalic patients, with topics including emergency triage and stabilisation, anaesthesia, spinal disease, dermatology and soft tissue surgery.
Langford Academy clinical lead Lee Meakin, an RCVS specialist in small animal surgery (soft tissue), said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our first Vet Congress as part of the Langford Academy programme.
“Brachycephalic patients are increasingly common in practice and demand a truly multidisciplinary approach.
“Vet Congress brings together Langford’s specialist expertise to deliver practical, clinically relevant education that supports vets in managing these complex cases with confidence – from emergency triage through to surgical intervention and beyond.”
Founded by Dr Meakin in 2024, Langford Academy offers CPD online via its YouTube channel and in-person events, which it is said the congress will build off.