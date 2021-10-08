8 Oct 2021
Following request from its associate members, Small Animal Medicine Society is adding a parallel event of VN content at autumn meeting on 3 November.
SAMSoc, for vets with a shared passion in small animal medicine, has unveiled the veterinary topics will include brucellosis and Brucella canis, feline pancytopenia, managing chronic pain in small animals, myasthenia gravis and bartonellosis.
Following requests from its associate members, an event for VNs will run at the same time, with exclusive sessions available and the opportunity being offered to join some of the vet surgeon topics, too.
The VN stream topics will be lily toxicity, research into IV catheter use, managing nausea and nutrition.
Full details of the main meeting are available online and the VN programme is also available.
Entries will also be open to vets for the SAMSoc poster/case report competition. Successful submissions will count towards a poster presentation for European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine credentials, with the winning presentation receiving £250. Full details are also online.