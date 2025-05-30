A recent paper co-authored by senior figures from the drug’s manufacturer, Zoetis, had argued that reported adverse events from the use of Librela were considered to be either rare or very rare. But the latest analysis, published in the journal Frontiers of Veterinary Science, said 90 per cent of MSAERs reported between May 2021 and December 2024 which did not have conflicting neurological or systemic diagnoses were attributed to Librela.